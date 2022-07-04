Over 15,000 rape cases registered in last 3 years in Odisha: Home Minister

Bhubaneswar : A total of 15,713 rape cases have been registered between 2019 and 2022 in Odisha, informed Minister of State (MoS) for Home Tusharkanti Behera in the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Of the total cases registered, in 10,129 cases women were the victims while 5584 cases are sexual assaults against minors.

Replying to a question asked by Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja, Behera said in 2019, a total of 2950 rape cases were registered including 1635 minor rape cases.

Similarly in 2020, as many as 2984 rape cases were registered of which 1646 were minor rape cases and of the total 3327 rape cases registered in 2021, 1871 were minor rape cases.

In 2022, 868 rape cases have been registered of which 432 cases are sexual assaults against minors.



