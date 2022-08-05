Orientation programme organised in Shoolini University

Solan (The Hawk): Shoolini University organised a one day orientation programme for the students already enrolled for various courses of the university. The idea behind the day-long event was to make students aware of the academic changes in the curriculum and examination system and to clear doubts about the same.





Chancellor Prof Prem Kumar Khosla inaugurated the event and underlined how Shoolini has been progressing in terms of ranking. The rankings were the result of the hard work of the research scholars, students and faculty staff of the university.

He also emphasised on the importance of research. Recently, Shoolini University has been ranked in Top 100 universities of India according to NIRF Rankings.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla spoke about how the university was working to have global collaborations. He stated that how collaborations with university of developed countries would help us in grow in terms of research and academics. He also explained to students the importance of credits for every work done by them apart for their curriculum.





The students had a session on minors and the change due to introduction of New Education policy by Ms. Ashoo Khosla, Chief Learning officer of the university. She elaborated the importance of minors and its future. A session on Training and placement was conducted by Ajay Khanna, Director, Training and placement and Ms. Payal Khanna took a session on importance of coaching and urged students to enrol for the same.





The orientation was organised and moderated by Ms. Poonam Nanda, Dean Student welfare. She welcomed back the students who missed out on the program due to covid and was attending classes online.