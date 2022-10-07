One Day Camp Organized In Electricity Sub-Institute

Dineshpur (The Hawk): To resolve all the problems being faced by the electricity consumers, on the initiative of the State Government, on behalf of the Consumer Redressal Forum, a one-day camp was organized at Dineshpur Sub-Institute and resolved the related problems. For resolving the electricity related problems of the residents, the problems related to the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum Rudrapur team were resolved by organizing a one-day camp at Dineshpur Electricity Sub-Institute. Dozens of complaints related to error in electricity bills and showing excessive bills in meters as per standard were received in the camp. Which was resolved on the spot and some other complaints were forwarded to the concerned office for disposal. On this occasion, Judicial Member of Grievance Redressal Forum Ramesh Chand Kukreti, Technical Member Naveen Chand Tiwari, Rudrapur Executive Engineer Vinod Kumar Pandey, Sub Divisional Officer Gadarpur Alok Kumar Sachan, Dineshpur Junior Engineer Mehtab Ali, Deepak, Amresh, Babli Sharma, Ahmed Babu, Subhash Dozens of employees including Bairagi, Karan Singh, Mahendra Singh, Pradeep Gaine, Jeevan were present.