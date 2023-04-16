On Atiq-Ashraf killing, CPI(M) calls UP lawless state

New Delhi: The CPI(M) said on Sunday that after the murders of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother, Uttar Pradesh has become a "lawless state."

The party released a statement calling the "ghastly killing" of Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in police custody and in front of the media proof that Uttar Pradesh has become a "lawless state."

Two men were brutally killed in front of a large police presence, suggesting state complicity in the killings. The recurrent wave of encounter killings, which amount to nothing more than extra judicial killings, must be taken into account here.—Inputs from Agencies