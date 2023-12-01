    Menu
    Odisha: 8 killed as vehicle hits stationary truck on highway

    Pankaj Sharma
    December1/ 2023
    Tragedy: Fatal Accident in Odisha Claims Lives on the Way to Temple Visit, Prompting Police Investigation.

    Keonjhar (Odisha): At least eight people including three women and a child were killed and several others injured when their vehicle hit a stationary truck in Odisha’s Keonjhar district early Friday, police said.

    The accident took place on National Highway 20 near Balijodi village in Ghatagon area when the occupants of the vehicle were going to visit a temple.

    While seven people died on the spot, another succumbed at a hospital.

    Five of the injured people were undergoing treatment at Keonjhar district headquarters hospital, while three others were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their condition deteriorated.

    A total of 20 people from Pudamari village in Ganjam district were on their way to have a darshan of Goddess Trarini, police said.

    It is suspected that the driver dozed off leading to the accident that took place barely three km away from the temple.

    The police have started an investigation.

    —PTI

