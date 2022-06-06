Odisha STF seizes brown sugar worth Rs 2.5 crore, 3 held

Bhubaneswar: In a major drug haul, the Special Task Force of Odisha Police seized 2.58 kg of brown sugar worth Rs 2.5 crore and arrested three peddlers here, an officer said on Monday.

Based on specific information, STF personnel raided a place near AIIMS, Bhubaneswar on Sunday and seized the brown sugar from the possession of three drug peddlers. All the three peddlers belonged to Khurda district, police said.

A case under of NDPS Act 1985 has been registered in this connection.

The special unit of the Crime Branch under Odisha Police has so far seized more than 54 kg brown sugar, heroin, 202 gm cocaine, more than 103 quintals of ganja, 750 gm opium and arrested more than 150 drug peddlers/dealers in raids since 2020, an official statement said.—PTI