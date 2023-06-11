Nurses' Role In Wellness Of Patients No Less Important Than That Of Doctors: CM Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday emphasised that when it comes to providing medical care, the paramedic staff member's role is equal to that of the doctors">doctors

"Through their care and assistance to patients, the nursing staff can significantly contribute to the achievement of the goal of recovery and wellness," CM Yogi said.

Handing over appointment letters to newly selected 1,442 staff nurses at an event organised at SGPGI, the Chief Minister congratulated them and said, "This is a crucial area. You will all agree that a strong medical system is crucial for good health, just as a strong educational system is for any civilized society."

The Chief Minister stated that the programs that the government runs without discrimination are what have caused the changes that have occurred in the state over the past six years.

"In 2017, the state had a total of 12 medical colleges. Between 2017 and 2022, medical colleges have either already been built, or will be built in 63 districts of the state," he said.

Asserting that the goal of 'one district, one medical college' will soon be realised, Yogi said, "With PM Modi's vision and leadership, medical colleges will soon be available in every district of the state. Where it is not possible, we recommended that medical colleges be built there using the PPP model because medical colleges are the best medium for specialized medicine."

The CM continued and said, "We observed during Covid-19 that the districts about which we had previously thought about how this work would be done, were also able to produce equally good work when they were connected with SGPGI, KGMU, and RML through teleconsultation. There is no shortage; all that is needed is direction."

Yogi further said that it was once said in UP that medical colleges would not be built here whereas today medical colleges are being built in every district today, and nursing colleges are also opening.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the fact that Mission Niramaya, which the UP government began in October 2022, is now being carried out across the nation.

Drawing a comparison between the previous government and the present government, Yogi said, "When we came in 2017, the unemployment rate was around 19 per cent. Today, it has come down to around 3-5 per cent."

The Chief Minister noted that in the last six years, six lakh government jobs were provided in the state. Efforts were made to connect every person with jobs and employment in a transparent manner without any discrimination.

"We have decided that every year one lakh government jobs and 12-15 lakh jobs in the private sector will be made available to the youth of the state," Yogi declared.

In addition, the Chief Minister recalled a GIS incident, saying, "During GIS, when a team went to the US, an investment for a charitable project came to them from UP's residents in the US. We advised them to visit UP once to view the image. They arrived here, and we introduced them to the PGI director; they will now make a contribution of Rs 500 crore."

The Chief Minister urged the newly selected nurses to discharge their duties with full dedication and commitment.

Stressing that their care and behaviour with patients play a big role in the recuperation of patients, CM Yogi said: "It helps to complete half of the patient's treatment. You have to deal with the patient like a psychologist."

In an apparent dig at the previous governments, Yogi said, "I am very happy to see that after 16-17 years the recruitment process is done in RML. People had forgotten that RML is also in Uttar Pradesh." —ANI