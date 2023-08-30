Number of parties under I.N.D.I.A. bloc is rising, so is their morale: Congress

Mumbai: On Wednesday, AICC spokesman Pawan Khera remarked that the number of parties in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is growing, and with that, the confidence of those parties.

Khera told reporters here the day before the coalition group met, "You will know that in the next two days, the number of parties, the degree of confidence, and morale (of the opposition alliance) is growing higher. The camp led by Narendra Modi is also apprehensive.

When asked if the opposition could gain support from the Akali Dal and BSP leader Mayawati, Khera stated that the number of constituent parties (under the I.N.D.I.A bloc) has climbed from 26 to 28 and that more names will come in the coming days.

He suggested that many people currently affiliated with the NDA will instead join the I.N.D.I.A. alliance.