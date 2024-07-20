Four-member family from Kerala killed in fire accident in Kuwait

The victims, Mathew Muzhakkal, his wife Lini Abraham, and their children Isaac and Erin, had just returned to Kuwait after a vacation.

Pathanamthitta: Four members of a family from Pathanamthitta died in a fire that broke out at their residence in Kuwait.

The incident took place on Friday night at Abbassia in Kuwait.



The victims have been identified as Mathew Muzhakkal, his wife Lini Abraham and their children Isaac and Erin.



The family left for Kuwait after their vacation on Thursday night.



"Mathew has been working there for the past 15 years. His wife is a nurse. The children are studying there. They left after their vacation on Thursday night from Nedumbassery," a relative told the media on Saturday.

The victims' family here is yet to receive any official confirmation on the arrival of bodies in the hometown.



Mathew is survived by mother and three siblings.



According to preliminary information received, the fire was caused by a short circuit in the AC in the room.

—PTI