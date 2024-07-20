Bangladesh unrest: 40 medical students evacuated from Dhaka today

They entered India via Agartala and will proceed to Shillong. Sangma assured that all safety measures were in place, and the state government is in continuous coordination with the Indian Embassy in Bangladesh.

Shillong (Meghalaya): Amid escalating unrest in Bangladesh, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that 40 medical students hailing from Meghalaya were evacuated from Dhaka on Saturday.

"Forty Meghalaya citizen, mostly medical students, are being evacuated from Dhaka today. They will enter via Agartala and will make onward journey to Shillong," CM Sangma said in a post on X on Saturday.

He asserted that all arrangements to ensure the safe evacuation of students have been made. The Chief Minister further said that the state government is in constant touch with the Indian Embassy in Bangladesh to facilitate the evacuation process.

"Our government is in constant touch with the Indian Embassy and medical colleges in Bangladesh for evacuation of our students. Buses have been kept on standby in Agartala and other logistics arranged to bring our students home safely,"

As many as 405 Indian students have been safely evacuated from Bangladesh as of Friday evening, CM Sangma earlier said. He said that the evacuation was made through the Dawki Integrated Check Post, adding that some students belonging to Nepal, and Bhutan and a few tourists were evacuated.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday directed the Indian nationals in Bangladesh to follow the advisory issued by the High Commission of India in Dhaka, which says they must avoid local travel amid violent quota protests.

The MEA advisory stated that the High Commission and Assistant High Commissions will be available on helpline numbers for any assistance required by Indian nationals and also advised them to minimise their movement outside their living premises.

"Indian nationals in Bangladesh are requested to follow the advisory issued by the High Commission of India in Dhaka. The High Commission and Assistant High Commissions remain available on helpline numbers for any assistance required by Indian nationals," the MEA said in a post on X.

Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs, expressed hope earlier in the day that the Bangladesh government would resolve the matter soon.

He added that the current situation is "worrying" and that the issues of students should always be heard.

"The Bangladeshi Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, has been in power for several terms. She would surely restore normalcy after discussions and deliberations," the MoS said while speaking to ANI on Saturday.

"We don't want to meddle in the private affairs of the country...I wish the issue would be resolved soon," he added.

The protests in Bangladesh have been driven by demands for reform in the country's quota system for civil service jobs, which reserves positions for specific groups, including descendants of those who participated in the 1971 War of Independence against Pakistan.

Bangladesh has imposed a curfew, and the authorities have disabled mobile internet services nationwide, citing the need to curb disinformation, reported The Washington Post.

—ANI