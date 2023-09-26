    Menu
    North Zonal Council meet: Delhi LG urges states to work in tandem to check pollution caused by stubble burning

    Nidhi Khurana
    September26/ 2023
    New Delhi: At a meeting of the north zonal council on Tuesday, Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena brought up the issue of air pollution in the national capital caused by stubble burning in adjacent states, and he encouraged the council to work together to address the problem, according to officials at Raj Niwas.

    The issue of pollution, notably crop stubble (parali) burning that suffocates Delhi during winters, was claimed to have dominated discussions during the Amritsar gathering.

    They added that the Union Home Minister had asked the LG, who represented the national capital at the inter-state meeting, to have the adjacent states working together to solve the parali burning problem.—Inputs from Agencies

