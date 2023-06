Srinagar: The body of a missing non-local who had been lost was found in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Pintu, a 24-year-old from the city of Ferozabad of Uttar Pradesh, has reportedly been missing since June 13.

"His body was recovered today from the Jhelum river in Tulibal area of Sopore sub-division. Medico-legal formalities are now being completed," the police said.—Inputs from Agencies