Noida stray dogs kill toddler

Noida (The Hawk): In Noida, a 1-year-old child was killed by stray dogs after being mauled, according to the police.

The incident happened on Monday night at Sector 100's Lotus Boulevard Society, according to the police.

According to the authorities, Sapna and Rajesh Kumar, the toddler's parents, were employed at a road construction site.

The dogs attacked Sapna as he moved away from the young child who was playing with his sibling.

The police said, "Sapna and a few others hurried the toddler to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries after the victim's brother raised an alert."

Attacks by stray dogs are happening more frequently.

Local neighbours claim that when authorities removed the stray animals for sterilisation and released them back into society, the issue grew worse.

