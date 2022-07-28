Noida Police arrest Chinese, Korean, African nationals

New Delhi: Noida Police on Thursday said that they have arrested nine Chinese, one Korean and 18 African nationals for their involvement in criminal activities.

A senior police official said that a special drive was launched to keep a check on those who have been staying in India illegally.

The official said that of the nine Chinese nationals, five were arrested on July 22 in Bita area. During probe, it was found that their visa had expired.

"Five Chinese nationals were held in the Bita police station area. Their Visa had expired but they were working with a chinese firm as engineers. They have been sent to detention centre. Four were held in Gautam Budha Nagar who were involved in criminal activities. These four were sent to judicial custody," said the official.

So far, a total of 27 Chinese nationals have been detained by the Noida Police, he added.

The official said that the Korean and African nationals were also found to be involved in criminal activities and were placed under arrest and later on sent to a district jail. —IANS



