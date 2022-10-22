Noida gang caught blackmailing couple over lewd video

Noida (The Hawk): With the arrest of four people, the Noida police have busted a gang that was blackmailing couples after secretly filming their filthy movies.

The group allegedly placed concealed cameras in OYO hotel rooms to film private moments of couples that visited there. Following that, they would blackmail couples and demand money. If a couple refuses to pay, they threaten to post their film on the internet.

The guys even set up a call centre for it.

According to ADCP (Central) Saad Miya Khan, four persons have been arrested: Abdul Wahav of Khoda, Vishnu Singh of Garhi Chaukhandi, Pankaj Kumar of Noida, and Anurag Kumar of Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad.

They recently blackmailed a couple following the release of their obscene film.

The investigation led police to two suspects, Abdul and Vishnu, who disclosed that they were part of a gang that extorted money from victims in the same way.

The police traced down and captured Pankaj and Anurag based on the interrogation.

Accused Pankaj supplied SIM cards to those involved in unlawful operations, while accused Anurag ran an unlicensed call centre.

Both Abdul and Vishnu, according to the ADCP, slept at an OYO hotel in the Phase-3 police station area a few days ago. They installed hidden cameras there. A few days later, a couple stayed at the hotel, and the accused shot a video of their private moments using hidden cameras.

The accused began blackmailing the couple over the phone, threatening to circulate their footage online.

Abdul and Vishnu contacted Pankaj and his gangmate Saurabh to have the extortion money put in their bank account. Pankaj seized Rs 15,000 from them and gave them a "kit" that included a false bank account, an extortion sim, and an ATM.

