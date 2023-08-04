    Menu
    States & UTs

    No undue pressure exerted on Nitin Desai for recovery, interest rate was not excessive: Edelweiss ARC

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    August4/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Mumbai: On Friday, Edelweiss ARC rejected that it had put pressure on Bollywood art director Nitin Desai to repay loans, hours after a case was lodged against its top officials for allegedly aiding his suicide.

    The Asset Reconstruction Company stated that it did not charge Desai an unreasonable interest rate on the Rs 252 crore loan that he had defaulted on because it complied with all RBI regulations.

    The firm issued a statement late at night claiming that "neither the interest rate charged was excessive nor was there at any time undue pressure placed on the borrower for recovery."—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Bollywood Nitin Desai ARC loans RBI suicide
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in