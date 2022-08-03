No Ice Creams, Fast Food Carts Outside Schools In Lucknow

Lucknow: The Lucknow administration has completely banned vending carts selling ice creams and fast food outside schools.

This has been done to prevent traffic jams and the order is being enforced from Wednesday itself.

Following a discussion between the nodal officers of various schools and city traffic police and district administration issued guidelines to avoid traffic around school during peak hours.

According to the guidelines, no shop or cart would be allowed around schools to sell ice cream, chaat, balloons and other items which create traffic jams after school hours.

After leaving school, students will have to directly sit inside their school cab or bus instead of roaming on the road.

Parents, who visit school hours before closing time to pick up their wards, must park their vehicles one kilometre away from schools.

As soon as the school hours get over, they must drive to the school gate and pick up their children in the shortest possible time and leave the area so that traffic movement remain unhindered.

No vehicles will be allowed to be parked on the main road connecting schools.

Schools will have to inform parents about the guidelines during parent-teacher meet. —IANS