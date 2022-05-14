NKB Public School Reigns Supreme In Kabaddi At SFA U'khand

Dehradun (The Hawk): Nainital-based NKB Public School clinched the gold medal in the final match of the boys’ under-17 Kabaddi event at Sports For All, Uttarakhand 2022, held at the Parade Ground Multipurpose Hall here on Saturday.

After a hard-fought semi final against, Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School (Bhaniyawala), NKB Public School defeated Jamdagni Public School (B) 42-31 in an exciting final match on Saturday morning and were crowned Champions in the boys’ under-17 category. Later, in the third place match, Jamdagni Public School (A) thrashed Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School (Bhaniyawala) 46-36 and took home the bronze medal.

In the girls’ under-17 Kabaddi final, Championship leaders Patanjali Gurukulam, Haridwar got the better of Satyeshwari Devi Memorial Public School by defeating them 51-41. In the contest for the bronze medal in girls’ under-17 Kabaddi, The Sapience School (Vikas Nagar) beat Swami Hariharanand Public School 53-24.

The penultimate day of Dehradun’s biggest multi-sport Championship saw 8 sporting events being played over 2 venues, including Kabaddi, Football, Kho Kho, Badminton, Wrestling, Basketball, Volleyball and Chess.

Elsewhere, at the Pavilion Ground, in the boys’ under-16 quarter final, Doon Valley Public School thrashed Cambrian Hall School 3-0, with DVPS’ Shubham scoring 2 splendid goals, which helped his team enter the semi-final round.

Meanwhile, in the girls’ under-18 Kho Kho event at the Pavilion, Green Lawn Academy defeated Siddharth Public School 18-16. Later, in a nail-biting match between Nirmal Ashram Deepmala Pagarani Public School and Paras Public School Shyampur, Rishikesh, Nirmal Ashram stole a win in the last hour and won the match 24-23.

Back at the Parade Ground Multipurpose Hall, in the girls’ under-13 Badminton quarter-final, Shanvi Solanki of Convent of Jesus and Mary School, Dehradun defeated Dehradun World School’s Kanishka Negi in a close encounter of 21-20, booking her spot in the semi-final. Meanwhile, in the girls’ under-19 Badminton pre-quarter round, Bhuvi Tyagi of Nirmal Ashram Deepmala Pagarani Public School defeater Ayushi Bisht of Agape Mission School, 21-18.

In the girls’ under-11 semi-final of the Badminton event, Avni Makhloga of Delhi Public School, Dehradun (Kalagaon) beat Touch Wood School’s Anwesha Saklani 2-1 (21-19, 23-25, 21-13) to book her spot in the final, where she will play against Touch Wood School’s Alisha, who defeated KM Saachi of The Indian Public School 2-0 (21-3, 21-1).

The Sports For All Championship, Uttarakhand 2022, will conclude on Sunday, with final matches of Badminton, Volleyball, Basketball, Chess, Kabaddi, Football and Kho Kho.