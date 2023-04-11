Nitish talks politics with Lalu in Delhi

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar travelled here for a meeting with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, where they presumably discussed the present political situation and how to improve Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections against the BJP.

Kumar's deputy and Lalu Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav met with each other on the same day that he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to the suspected land-for-jobs scam.

As soon as he landed in the nation's capital, Kumar made his way to Misa Bharti's house, where Lalu Prasad is currently residing. When Kumar visited Lalu Prasad, he asked after Lalu's well-being.—Inputs from Agencies