Nigerian woman found dead in south Delhi flat, accused held (Lead)

New Delhi: A Nigerian woman's body was discovered on a box bed wrapped in bedsheets at a flat in south Delhi on Friday, and the suspect, who is also a Nigerian, has been arrested, according to police.

Flora Gold, who died, was about 35 years old, and Obizone Alexander, who was renting the flat in Maidangarhi since 2021, has been named as the suspect.

At 11:21 a.m., the Maidangarhi police station allegedly received a call from the police control room.

"The caller told police that a foul smell is coming from a flat on the third floor of the Sriram Apartment. The flat has been closed for the last three days," Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Chandan Chowdhary, said.

A police team responded quickly, and the building's owner, a man named Ravinder Sehrawat from Chirag Delhi, was called to the spot. She also mentioned that a key maker had been also called and the apartment had been unlocked, and that the body had been found wrapped in bedsheets in the bedroom on the right.

"The owner of the flat told police that he had rented out the flat to Alexander for Rs 12,000 since 2021. However, he was not found on the spot," the DCP said.

The official stated that police teams are interrogating Alexander to determine the timeline of events and his motive behind the murder.

The woman may have been murdered several days before her body was discovered, according to preliminary investigations.

"Police are investigating the murder from all angles, including rape," said a police official privy to investigation.—Inputs from Agencies