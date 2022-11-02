    Menu
    Nigerian woman detained with 30 crore rupees worth of heroin

    The Hawk
    November2/ 2022

    New Delhi (The Hawk): At the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in this city, a Nigerian woman was detained for attempting to smuggle heroin worth Rs 30 crore into the nation, a customs officer said on Wednesday.

    On Monday, the suspect was detained after arriving from Lagos through Doha.

    She was found to be in possession of 4kg of heroin hidden inside a bag with a worth of Rs 30 crore, the official reported.

    He stated that the drug was seized and the passenger was taken into custody.

