Nigerian woman detained with 30 crore rupees worth of heroin

New Delhi (The Hawk): At the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in this city, a Nigerian woman was detained for attempting to smuggle heroin worth Rs 30 crore into the nation, a customs officer said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the suspect was detained after arriving from Lagos through Doha.

She was found to be in possession of 4kg of heroin hidden inside a bag with a worth of Rs 30 crore, the official reported.

He stated that the drug was seized and the passenger was taken into custody.

(Inputs from Agencies)