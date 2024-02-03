NIA Unveils Cross-Border Arms and Explosives Trafficking Network; Key Accused Apprehended

NIA's Operation Unveils Intricate Cross-Border Arms Trafficking; Mizoram Resident Arrested

New Delhi : In a significant breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has dismantled a cross-border smuggling syndicate involved in the trafficking of arms, ammunition, and explosives. The prime suspect in the case, Lalngaihawma, a resident of Mizoram's Mamit area, was apprehended during a targeted operation on Thursday in Mizoram's Aizawl.



The arrest follows intelligence inputs pointing to the activities of a sophisticated and extensive illegal arms and ammunition supply network operating in select North Eastern states of India. NIA's investigations reveal that Lalngaihawma, in collaboration with others, was actively involved in trafficking arms, ammunition, and explosive materials not only within the North-eastern states but also across international borders. His network had ties with various operatives, including insurgent groups situated on the other side of the border.



According to NIA sources, the accused and his associates had successfully distributed terror hardware as part of their conspiracy. These illicit weapons and explosives are suspected to have been used in violent terrorist acts and criminal activities across different regions, both within India and abroad.



The case, registered as RC-31/2023/NIA/DLI on December 26, 2023, under sections 120B of the IPC, sections 18 of the UA (P) Act 1967, Section 6 of the Explosive Substances Act 1908, and sections 25 (1) (a) and 25 (1AA) of the Arms Act, highlights the gravity of the situation.



Ongoing investigations by the NIA aim to unravel the entire network and bring all perpetrators to justice. The arrest of Lalngaihawma is a significant step towards dismantling this illicit arms and explosives trafficking network, contributing to national security efforts.



—Input from Agencies.







