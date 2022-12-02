NIA captures wanted terrorist Harpreet Singh in the Ludhiana court bombing case

New Delhi (The Hawk): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained most wanted terrorist Harpreet Singh alias Happy Malaysia at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi upon his arrival from Malaysia, according to the most recent development in the Ludhiana court bomb case.

The NIA has previously offered a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information regarding Singh. Additionally, a Special NIA court issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him and established a lookout circular.

The legal matter relates to the significant bombing that occurred in the Ludhiana Court Building in 2021. The explosion resulted in one fatality and six injuries.

The NIA eventually took over the investigation of the case after it was first opened by Police Station Division-5, District Ludhiana Commissionerate of Punjab.

"Investigations established that Lakhbir Singh Rode, the self-styled ISYF Chief located in Pakistan, and associate Harpreet Singh were both involved in the blast at the Ludhiana Court Building. In accordance with Rode's instructions, he organised the shipment of the specially built IED that was shipped from Pakistan to his friends in India and utilised in the explosion. The suspect who was apprehended was also involved and wanted in a number of instances, including the smuggling of weapons, explosives, and drugs "NIA stated.

The case is currently the subject of more investigations.

(Inputs from Agencies)