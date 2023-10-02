NIA arrests Naxal's state executive committee member in raids at 62 places in Andhra, Telangana

New Delhi [India]: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested an executive committee member in the Munchingputu Naxal conspiracy case and seized weapons, cash and incriminating material in raids at 62 locations across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The arrested person has been identified as Chandra Narasimhulu, a State Executive Committee Member of the Pragathiseela Karmika Samakya (PKS), from Satya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh.

"A pistol, along with 14 rounds, was seized from the location. An amount of 13 lakhs was seized from one of the premises in Kadapa district, while Maoist literature and documents were seized from other locations," said the NIA in a statement.

The raids conducted in the two states earlier in the day covered 53 locations in the districts of Guntur, Palanadu, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Prakasam, Bapatla, Eluru, East Godawari D R Ambedkar Konasema, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Nellore, Tirupati, Kadapa Satya Sai, Anantapur, and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. Nine locations were raided in Telengana in the districts of Hyderabad, Mahabub Nagar, Hanumakonda, Ranga Reddy and Adilabad.



The arrested accused’s custodial interrogation is expected to yield further information about the conspiracy relating to the attempts of various frontal organisations to further the activities of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) outfit.

The frontal organisations include Civil Liberties Committee (CLC), Amarula Bandhu Mitrula Sangham (ABMS), Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS), Kula Nirmulana Porata Samathi (KNPS), Patriotic Democratic Movement (PDM), Pragathiseela Karmika Samakya (PKS), Praja Kala Mandali (PKM), Revolutionary Writers Association (RWA) or ViplavaRachaitalaSangam (VIRASAM), Human Rights Forum (HRF), Committee for the Release of Political Prisoners (CRPP) and Indian Association of Peoples Lawyers (IAPL).



NIA investigations so far have revealed that leaders and members of these frontal organisations were extending support to the CPI (Maoist), which was banned as a terrorist outfit in 2009. The premises raided today belonged to members and cadres of the frontal organisations.



The case was initially registered by the Munchingputu Police of the ASR district on November 23, 2020, based on information relating to the movement of Maoists and the transportation of Maoist literature in the Munchingput area.

The Police had intercepted one Pangi Naganna, while he was carrying Maoist revolutionary literature books, medicines, Red colour banner cloth, electrical wire bundles, Nippo batteries and pamphlets to hand over to the Maoist cadres.

Detailed interrogation of Pangi Naganna revealed that the items were handed over to him by the leaders of the frontal organisations.



On May 21, 2021, the NIA filed a charge sheet against seven accused before the Special Court, Vijayawada. Of these seven persons, five belonged to frontal organisations, namely ABMS, CMS, PKS, PDM and PKM.

—ANI