NIA arrests 2 Chhota Shakeel men linked to Dawood for terror financing

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency has arrested two close aides of gangster Chhota Shakeel for allegedly handling the illegal activities and financial transactions of the crime syndicate controlled by fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, and for indulging in terror financing in the western suburbs of Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

While Arif was arrested from Goregaon West in suburban Mumbai, Shabbir was held from Mira Road East in neighbouring Thane district, he said.

"Both of them were apprehended by a team of the NIA, which is probing the cases against D-Company -- Dawood Ibrahim's syndicate," the official said, adding that the duo was closely associated with gangster Chhota Shakeel and were involved in the cartel run by Ibrahim.

