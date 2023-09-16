NIA adds UAPA sections to 2022 Bengal blast case

Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the 2022 blast at Beldanga in Murshidabad district of West Bengal has now included provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the matter.

An NIA counsel informed a special court in Kolkata that the materials recovered from the blast site included some items that are used in grenades used by the security forces of the country.

The NIA counsel made an appeal that those arrested in connection with the blast should be denied bail, and bails of those already released should be cancelled.

The court approved NIA’s plea for inclusion of provisions under the UAPA in the matter. It is learnt that the appeal for including UAPA provisions was made by the NIA citing the findings of the forensic laboratory regarding the specimens collected from the blast spot.

The explosion took place on January 17, 2022 at a pump-room in Rameshwarpur village under Beldanga police station. The impact of the blast was so much that the entire room was blown up. The body of Yiasuddin Sheikh a.k.a. Chadi Sheikh was recovered from the spot. Local people alleged that the pump-room was used as a hub for manufacturing bombs.

The probe was handed over to the NIA in October last year.

