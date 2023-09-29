NHRC raises serious concern over 'tardy progress' towards achieving zero stubble-burning

New Delhi: On Friday, the NHRC chair said that the moment has come to "fix responsibility of officers from the top to the bottom" in light of the "tardy progress" towards eliminating stubble burning in order to minimise air pollution.

Justice (ret.) Arun Kumar Mishra, chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), made the remarks via video conference while presiding over a full Commission hearing on the issue of air pollution in Delhi, which the rights panel had taken up suo motu last year based on media reports, according to officials.

The head of the NHRC voiced significant worry over the slow progress towards eliminating stubble-burning to minimise air pollution and stated that the moment had come to "fix responsibility of officers from the top to bottom."—Inputs from Agencies