New Film Policy in Uttarakhand Gets Cabinet Approval, Boosts Subsidies for Local Films

Uttarakhand Cabinet's Bold Move: New Film Policy Boosts Subsidies for Local Filmmakers

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) : In a significant move, the Uttarakhand Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has given the green light to a revamped film policy aimed at enhancing subsidies for filmmakers producing local content within the state.



An official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) highlighted the substantial increase in subsidies for those creating Garhwali, Kumaoni, and Jaunsari films. The release stated, "The Uttarakhand government has amplified the subsidy eightfold for filmmakers working on projects in these regional languages."



Furthermore, the new policy extends its support to films shot in the state in any of the 22 languages listed in the Eighth Schedule. The subsidy for such productions has been doubled, as mentioned in the release.



According to the CMO, "Under the revamped film policy, the subsidy for films shot in Uttarakhand in languages covered by the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution has been raised from Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 3 crore." The Cabinet gave its nod to this progressive film policy during a meeting held on Saturday evening.



In a separate event, Chief Minister Dhami visited Synergy Hospital in Dehradun to meet spiritual leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, currently admitted there. During the visit, the Chief Minister inquired about Jagadguru Rambhadracharya's health from the medical professionals and expressed his wishes for a swift recovery.



Film subsidies, as a form of governmental intervention, play a crucial role in providing financial support to filmmakers, production companies, and studios. The primary mechanisms involve transferable tax credits and exemptions from sales and use taxes.



—Input from Agencies







