Nepalese woman detained in UP with cocaine valued at Rs 7 crore

Lucknow (The Hawk): A 35-year-old Nepalese lady was detained by police in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, with cocaine valued at more than Rs 7 crore.

On Tuesday, Dil Kumari was taken into custody near the Jarwa police station thanks to a tip from the intelligence community.

SP Balrampur Rajesh Saxena claimed that the woman was likely being utilised by a global cartel as a "drug mule," a phrase for couriers used by transnational drug traffickers, to distribute the consignments in Delhi and Maharashtra.

In order to conduct additional investigations after the arrest, the police have also requested assistance from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The SP claims that sub-inspector Ram Kumar received a tip about the whereabouts of a woman who was thought to be trafficking drugs while he was on patrol near the Piyera Pahadi section of the India-Nepal border.

According to a senior official, women police officers who were about to cross onto the Indian side frisked about 25 women.

But when it was Dil Kumari's turn, the officer stated, "she seemed apprehensive and as soon as the women cops started frisking her, she gave in."

In addition to 1,500 grammes of cocaine individually, worth over Rs 7 crore on the international market, the police also seized 40 pills containing cocaine.

The woman is a native of Nepal's adjoining Dang district.

