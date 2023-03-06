Neeraj Worked For Lawrence Bishnoi, Ran Youtube Channel

New Delhi: Neeraj alias Katiya, who was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Sunday after an exchange of fire, is a member of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and was running a YouTube channel.

"Katiya is the maternal uncle of Deepak Mundi, who was nabbed near Nepal border in connection with Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Katiya is very active on YouTube and has uploaded many of his videos brandishing firearms. He did that to create fear among the people in his name," said the official.

Earlier in the day, Katiya was arrested after an exchange of fire near Qutub Minar metro station. One semi-automatic pistol of .30 with two live cartridges was recovered from him. "Our teams had been working on him for several months. Inspector Shiv Kumar Pawan Kumar, ACP Attar Singh got a tip-off that he would be coming near Qutub Minar metro station. A trap was laid and he was held. Four rounds were fired in the encounter. He was declared proclaimed offender in two cases in Delhi and Haryana," said Alok Kumar, DCP Special Cell, Southern Range.

The police said that Katiya is an active associate of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Katiya was previously involved in more than 25 criminal cases, including four murder cases, two attempt to murder, extortion, robbery and kidnapping for ransom.

He was declared proclaimed offender in connection with a kidnapping case lodged at Delhi's Anand Parbat police station.

In Anand Parbat case, Katiya along with his associates abducted a businessman when he was driving his car in Anand Parbat area and they demanded a ransom of Rs five lakh from his family in 2014. They robbed him off his car, cash and belongings and dumped him in Haryana.

