NDA-BJP celebrates Ram Temple consecration in Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad

Celebrating the Ram Temple Consecration in Ayodhya, senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar and NDA state convenor Thushar Vellappally lead grand ceremonies across 140 temples.

Wayanad: The celebration of the consecration of the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya by the BJP led NDA was met with festivities in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, which's a stronghold represented by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. On Monday Prakash Javadekar, a BJP figure and former Union Minister along with NDA state convenor Thushar Vellappally and their supporters gathered at the hill districts Lord Ganesh temple in Sultan Bathery to watch the live telecast of the ceremony.



Javadekar emphasized that thousands of people from Wayanad tuned in to watch the telecast at 140 temples. He highlighted that this increased engagement was a response to Gandhi and his partys decision to decline the invitation for the Ayodhya ceremony.



"While leaders from Rahul Gandhis party chose not to attend people from his constituency thronged temples to witness the ceremony of Ram Temple consecration " Javadekar conveyed to PTI.



Vellappally, who contested as an NDA candidate in Wayanad during the 2019 elections leads Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) which's an ally of BJP in Kerala.



Sources within BJP had previously indicated that these celebrations, at Wayanads temples were intended to send a message to Congress party and its leadership regarding their decision not to attend Ayodhyas temple consecration ceremony.

—Input from Agencies