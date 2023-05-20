NCGG completed the 2-week capacity building programme for 95 civil servants of Maldives & Bangladesh

New Delhi (The Hawk): The National Centre for Good Governance concluded the 2-week capacity building programme for three batches of civil servants of Maldives and Bangladesh on 19th May, 2022 in New Delhi.







The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) is deeply committed to fostering knowledge exchange and collaboration among civil servants from India and other developing countries, especially neighbouring countries. Aligned with the philosophy of ‘Vasudeva Kutumbakam’ and ‘neighbourhood first’ policy advocated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the capacity-building programmes of NCGG aim to promote citizen-centric policies, good governance, enhanced service delivery, and ultimately improve the quality of life for citizens, ensuring inclusivity.



Dr. V. K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, New Delhi, delivered an inspiring valedictory address as the chief guest of the Valedictory Session. He highlighted the shared history, culture, and values among Bangladesh, Maldives and India, emphasizing their inter-connectedness due to shared borders and shores. Dr. V. K. Paul emphasized PM shri Narendra Modi's vision of 2047, which revolves around building a prosperous, inclusive, and self-reliant India. By embracing the principles and objectives of PM Modi's vision for 2047, he urged civil servants to chart paths as per the needs of their respective countries towards inclusive development, high economic growth, technological advancement, managing urbanization, environmental sustainability, and global cooperation. The vision@2047 provides a roadmap for achieving long-term progress and can inspire nations to strive for a brighter future for their citizens, he said. He stated that by actively working towards these goals, civil servants can also contribute to the larger global vision and help create a better future for all.



A group of people sitting in a auditoriumDescription automatically generated with low confidence



He shared the philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which, under the G20 framework, has evolved into the concept of ‘one earth, one family, one future’. Inclusive development requires addressing common global challenges such as poverty, inequality, climate change, and access to education and healthcare. By adopting the principles of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, countries can unite their efforts, resources, and expertise to find innovative and sustainable solutions to these challenges, he said. This collaborative approach allows for the sharing of best practices, knowledge exchange, and collective problem-solving, ultimately leading to more effective and inclusive development outcomes. He also shared a powerful quote from Mahatma Gandhi, which serves as the ultimate mantra for civil servants – ‘I will give talisman. Whenever you are in doubt, or when the self becomes too much with you, apply the following test. Recall the face of the poorest and the weakest man [woman] whom you may have seen, and ask yourself, if the step you contemplate is going to be of any use to him [her]. Will he [she] gain anything by it? Will it restore him [her] to take control over his [her] own life and destiny? In other words, will it lead to swaraj [freedom] for the hungry and spiritually starving millions.’



Dr. Paul's valedictory address left a profound impact, urging civil servants to work with compassion and dedication, keeping the well-being of the most vulnerable in mind as they strive to create a better future for all.



In his keynote address, Director General, NCGG, Shri Bharat Lal, highlighted the role of civil servants in improving the quality of life of people and enabling them to pursue their goals to realize their full potential. He stressed that civil servants should act as enablers, utilizing their skills and capabilities to facilitate positive change and enhancing ease of living. He emphasized the significance of striving for excellence, both internally within their organizations and externally while serving the public. By working with precision, chasing perfection and focusing on development at both individual and societal levels, civil servants can contribute to holistic development, he said.



A person standing at a podium with a microphoneDescription automatically generated with medium confidence



Furthermore, the implementation of citizen-centric policies, such as providing clean tap water in a region susceptible to drought, has played a significant role in improving the lives of people, he said. Drawing upon the example of Gujarat, which had a GSDP growth rate of only 1.09% in 1999-2000 and minus (-) 4.89% in 2000-2001, but achieved double-digit growth in the following two decades. It could be achieved due to the inspiring leadership provided by then Chief Minister, Gujarat Shri Narendra Modi, progressive policies and the relentless efforts of civil servants, he said. The unwavering commitment to serving the people and making it a purpose in life can be instrumental to transformation in society. And, great societies can be made by following such paths.



As we are moving to make this century, the ‘Asian century’, we have to work to ensure all-round progress, and inclusive development, to improve quality of life, bring prosperity to all, and eliminate poverty and deprivation. The era presents unique opportunities to lead in various domains, shape developmental and climate agendas, foster regional cooperation, and contribute to the overall progress and development of humanity. He exhorted that it is our collective responsibility to strive towards realizing similar progress and development in our respective nations and shape the future trajectory of global affairs.







In partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), NCGG has taken up the responsibility to build the capacities of civil servants of developing countries. So far, 685 officers of the Maldives civil service & 2100 officers from Bangladesh civil service have been trained. It has also imparted training to civil servants of 15 countries viz. Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Seychelles, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal and Cambodia. These trainings were found to be highly useful by the participating officers of different countries. Also, NCGG has been involved in the capacity building of civil servants from various states in the country. These programmes are much sought after and with the support of the MEA, NCGG is expanding its capacity to accommodate a higher number of civil servants from more countries as demand is on the rise. NCGG has affected a 7-fold increase i.e. from imparting training to 236 officers in 2021-22 to more than 2,200 in 2023-24 in these highly sought-after programmes.



In this programme, the NCGG shared various initiatives taken in the country such as changing paradigm of governance, rejuvenation of rivers with special reference to Ganga, leveraging digital technology: public-private partnership in infrastructure development, land administration in India, the constitutional foundation of policy making and decentralization in India, public contracts and policies, public policy & implementation, election management, Aadhar: a tool of good governance, digital governance: case studies of passport seva & MADAD, e-governance and digital India UMANG, disaster management with special reference to the coastal region, ethics in administration, project planning, execution and monitoring – Jal Jeevan Mission, Swamitva scheme: property validation for rural India, vigilance administration, anti-corruption strategies among others.







During the programme, the participants were also taken on exposure visits to the Parliament of India, Pradhan Mantri Sanghralaya, and a few cities to see the administration. The courses were conducted by Dr. A. P. Singh, Course Coordinator (Bangladesh) and Dr. B. S. Bisht, Course Coordinator (Maldives) along with Co-Course Coordinator Dr. Sanjeev Sharma. The entire CBP team of NCGG ensured the smooth execution of the programmes.