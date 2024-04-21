Memphis shooting: 2 dead, 14 hospitalised after Block Party turns deadly

Tragedy Strikes Memphis Park Party; 2 Dead, 14 Injured in Block Party Shooting. Police Launch Investigation as Community Mourns and Seeks Answers.

Memphis [Tennessee]: Two people were killed while 14 others were admitted to hospital after a block party turned deadly at a park in Memphis, Tennessee according to police as per a CNN report.

According to the Memphis Police Department, three of those injured in the incident on Saturday were immediately taken to hospitals in severe condition, and 11 more arrived at hospitals in private vehicles.

According to CNN, police said the shooting happened at a party where up to 300 people ahd gathered.



Addressing a press conference, police disclosed that "a total of 16 victims were shot at the event."

Officers responded at 7:19 pm (local time) to the scene, where they found five victims with gunshot wounds. Three of them were taken to local hospitals and two men were pronounced dead at the scene, as per CNN.

According to the police, no suspects were in custody as of Saturday night.

Police believe at least two people opened fire at the event, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said. It's unclear what led to the violence.



Following this, Davis said on Saturday evening, "We are working tirelessly tonight to identify the individuals who were involved in this shooting."

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Davis said the department has received video footage from the scene and is looking for those responsible. Davis also asked anyone with footage of the incident or information to contact law enforcement.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the deadly incident extends the list of more than 115 mass shootings reported in the United States so far this year.



The archive, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

—ANI