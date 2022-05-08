National Workshop to discuss decriminalization of Legal Metrology Act, 2009

Union Minister, Piyush to preside over the workshop on 9th May at Vigyan Bhawan

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Department of Consumer Affairs is organizing a one-day ‘National Workshop on Legal Metrology Act, 2009’ on 9th May, 2022, with the purpose to take deliberations from all stake holders on the issue of decriminalization of Legal Metrology Act, 2009 keeping a balance in consumers and industries. Decriminalization of Legal Metrology Act, 2009 is being considered for ease of doing business by removing unnecessary interference.

Additionally, the objective of the workshop is to ensure that the consumer is not short shifted by way of use of non-standard weights & measures and incorrect disclosure without increasing the burden on businesses and hindering economic growth. The purpose of this workshop is stakeholder’s consultation to identify the success by decriminalizing the Legal Metrology Act to facilitate Ease of Doing Business and to protect the interest of consumers.

The workshop will be presided by Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Textiles, and Commerce, Industry. Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Environment, Forest & Climate Change Shri Ashwini Choubey and Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Rural Development Ms. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will also grace the occasion and address the participants.

The key issues for consideration of decriminalization of Legal Metrology Act, 2009 are: Decrease the burden on businesses and inspire confidence amongst the investors; Focus on economic growth and protection of consumer interest; Mens rea (malafide/ criminal intent) plays an important role in imposition of criminal liability – therefore, it is critical to evaluate nature of non-compliance i.e. fraud as compared to negligence or inadvertent omission; and

Habitual offenders for repetition of non-compliance.

All stake holders comprising of Ministers, Secretaries, Controllers of Legal Metrology of State Governments, Industries, VCOs etc will participate in the workshop.



