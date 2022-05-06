Mysterious death of BJP activist in Kolkata

Kolkata: Tension erupted in the Cossipore area in north Kolkata on Friday after the body of a BJP activist was recovered from an abandoned room near the railway yard.

The dead person was identified as Aryun Chaurasia (26), an activist associated with the BJP Yuva Morcha. The incident took place when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day tour of the state.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, said police.

After the body, which was found hanging in the room, was detected, the local people informed the Chitpur Police station. When the police tried to take the body, the local BJP activists and the family members of the victim protested alleging that he was murdered.

The family members alleged that since the end of the West Bengal Assembly elections last year, Chaurasia was constantly threatened by the local Trinamool Congress activists.

Soon, BJP’s north Kolkata president, Kalyan Choube also reached the spot and alleged that Chaurasia was killed by the ruling party activists.

The victim’s family members alleged that on Thursday, Aryun received his salary for the month. According to them, he returned home and again went out. However, he did not return home till late at night. His family members tried to reach him through his mobile phone which kept on ringing. Finally, on Friday morning his body was identified at an abandoned room near the railway yard.

BJP’s national vice president and party MP, Dilip Ghosh said that it was unfortunate that the murder of one of the party activists took place when the Union Home Minister, was on a two-day tour to the state. “We have requested the Union home minister to meet the family members of the victim. If time permits, he will surely come and meet the family members,” Ghosh said—IANS