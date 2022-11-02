My honeytrap was attempted by a young woman, claims K'taka. A BJP MLA

Chitradurga, Karnataka (The Hawk): According to police reports, BJP MLA Tippa Reddy of Chitradurga has complained to the cyber police about a video call made by a nude young woman.

It was a gang's fruitless attempt to lure the senior leader into a honey trap, according to police sources. Since the MLA reported the event, the gang has come under police scrutiny.

On October 31, MLA Tippa Reddy received a call from an unidentified woman. It started out as a regular call before she switched to a video call on Whatsapp. The BJP leader was startled to witness a naked woman chatting in Hindi on the other side.

The legislator immediately ended the call. Then, from that mobile number, he received multiple pornographic films. According to police sources, the politician had blocked the phone and destroyed all of the tapes.

The politician then complained to the Chitradurga cyber police and urged that the offenders be brought to justice.

The cops, however, stay silent about the incident.

According to the reports, it could be the work of his political opponents to catch him in a honey trap because the state's Assembly elections are quickly coming.

Additional research is being done.

(Inputs from Agencies)