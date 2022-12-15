Mukhtar Ansari gets 10-year jail in Gangsters Act case

Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh (The Hawk): Mukhtar Ansari was found guilty on Thursday and given a ten-year prison term in a 1996 case under the Gangsters Act by the MP/MLA court in Ghazipur.

The court also gave Bhim Singh, one of his assistants, a ten-year sentence.

Additionally, the two were each given a fine of Rs. 5 lakh by the court.

Ansari was found guilty by the court for the first time in this case. It has to do with the 1996 murder of Avadesh Rai, the sibling of Congress zonal president Ajai Rai.

Mukhtar Ansari was the target of Rai's testimony in court.

Ansari has been detained since 2005 but has been found not guilty in the majority of his prior cases.

(Inputs from Agencies)