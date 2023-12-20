MP: Social media influencer booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage in Indore

Indore: Social Media Influencer Booked for Alleged Rape on False Marriage Promise. A disturbing case unfolds as a woman accuses an influencer of deceitfully promising marriage and committing rape, shedding light on the pitfalls of online trust and the pursuit of justice in the digital age.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A social media influencer has been booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marrying her in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Wednesday. The case has been registered at the MIG police station.

According to officials, the accused used to live in the neighbourhood of the victim. During this, they exchanged words with each other and became friends. After that, the accused violated the victim on the pretext of marriage.

The matter came to light when the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused social media influencer.

"We received a complaint from a woman against a social media influencer. The complainant alleged that the accused promised to marry her and raped her. The accused later refused to marry her," Sachin Arya, a Sub-inspector with MIG Police, said.

Having no other option, the woman approached MIG police and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under IPC section 376.

The accused used to make reels (videos) on social media, and efforts are on to nab him, SI Arya said.

—ANI