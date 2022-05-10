MP: 3 minor girls drown while taking bath in pond

Mandsaur: Two minor sisters and another girl drowned while taking bath in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Tuesday, police said.The incident took place around 8 am in the water body located near Dalawada village under Sitamau police station limits, about 30 km from the district headquarters, assistant sub-inspector O P Thakur said.

While taking bath, one of the girls started drowning. Two others tried to save her, but all three of them drowned, the official said.The deceased have been identified as Gayatri (13), her sister Aarti (15) and another girl Radha (14). Their fathers are farmers, living in Dalawada village, he said.Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the incident—PTI