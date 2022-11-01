Mosques, madrasas don't need government help: Maulana Arshad Madani

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to Maulana Arshad Madani of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, neither the government's support nor the connection of madrassas with any government board is appropriate.

At a gathering of Kul Hind Raabta-e-Madaris Islamia held on Sunday at Darul Uloom Deoband in Deoband, Madani clarified the claims that madrasas incite violence and preach that only Muslims should have the right to life.

He claimed that if someone went into any madrasa at any given time, they would only find students and religious books within.

Additionally, he stated that while they are not against modern education and that they want their kids to succeed academically, become engineers, scientists, lawyers, and doctors, as well as enthusiastically take part in competitive exams and succeed, they also want them to first understand the religion and its principles.

Only madrasas can provide the better religious academics needed, he claimed.

He went into more detail about the goals of Darul Uloom and the role it played in the freedom movement. "The establishment of Darul Uloom had both education and India's freedom as goals. The Ulema entirely cut links with politics once the country gained independence and limited their actions to those that benefited the nation.

In response to criticism of madrasas, he said: "The people who learned at colleges and universities and are emigrating after stealing the riches of millions of residents and are living opulently overseas while the citizens are suffering from poverty and inflation, are they not anti-nationals?"

Will there be an effort to determine the percentage of Muslims among the missing? he questioned.

The law hasn't actually reached them yet, according to Madani.

(Inputs from Agencies)