Uttarakhand
Sep 11, 2023, 08:18 PM

Madrasas In U'khand Enthusiastic About Modern Education: Waqf Board Chief

Uttar Pradesh
Aug 23, 2023, 07:43 AM

Uttar Pradesh: Madrasas to live telecast Chandrayaan-'s 3 Moon landing across state

Assam
Jun 07, 2023, 11:47 PM

Govt Can't Shut Down Private Madrasas, Says AIUDF MLA Rafidul Islam

Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Will Close All Madrasas, Assam CM Says In K'taka

Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

UP Madrasas To Provide Modern Education

Uttar Pradesh
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

'Govt Not Against Them': UP Deputy CM Defends Action Against 'Illegal' Madrasas

Uttarakhand
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Uttarakhand Madrasas To Have NCERT Syllabus, Dress Code

Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Mosques, madrasas don't need government help: Maulana Arshad Madani

Uttar Pradesh
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Over 6,000 UP Madrasas Found Unrecognised, Survey To Continue

Karnataka
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

K'taka govt's move to introduce maths, science in madrasas likely to create row

Uttar Pradesh
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Committee To Fix Minimum Age For Admission To Madrasas In Uttar Pradesh

