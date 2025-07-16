Oppn slams Nitesh Rane for ‘Marathi in Madrasa’ remark, accuses him of targeting minorities for political gain

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Opposition leaders on Wednesday criticised Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane for his controversial remarks suggesting that Marathi should replace Urdu in madrasas and that the Islamic call to prayer (Azaan) be delivered in Marathi. They accused him of attempting to provoke communal tension and misrepresent minorities for political mileage ahead of the upcoming elections.

Rane’s comments came in response to reports that the Congress party is starting Marathi schools in parts of Mumbai. Rane had said, “Why does Congress need to run Marathi schools? The Opposition should ask Muslims to give the Azaan in Marathi. Instead of Urdu, teach Marathi in madrasas. Otherwise, all you get from there is a gun.”

The statement sparked a sharp backlash from Opposition parties, who condemned the remarks as divisive and inflammatory.

Speaking to IANS, Shashikant Shinde, a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – Sharadchandra Pawar faction, said, “This is the responsibility of the Home Ministry. There’s no need to create unnecessary tension. If he wants Marathi taught in madrasas, who is stopping him? As a minister, he should raise such matters in the Cabinet, not make provocative public statements.”

Rohit Pawar, another NCP(SP) leader, suggested Rane’s comments were politically motivated and influenced by senior party figures.

“He doesn’t use his own mind. He says what he's told. Matters of security — whether there's a gun or bomb in a madrasa are for the Home Ministry to investigate. Don't spread hatred or divide people for politics. During the Lok Sabha elections, they played the Hindu-Muslim card. Now, for Maharashtra local polls, it’s Marathi versus non-Marathi, and madrasas. In the Disha Salian case too, he dragged in Aditya Thackeray without evidence. He speaks without thinking. It’s all election strategy — for Maharashtra and Bihar.”

NCP leader Idris Naikwadi added, “Rane is a minister, and he should know his responsibilities. No one has stopped anyone from introducing Marathi in madrasas. But people of every religion have their own mother tongue. For most Muslims, it's Urdu. Rane is deliberately portraying minorities in a negative light to gain political advantage. He frequently makes such statements, and frankly, not all deserve a response.”

Opposition leaders have urged restraint and responsibility from ministers, warning against attempts to stoke communal divisions in the run-up to elections.

--IANS

jk/rad