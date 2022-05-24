MNS hints at Sharad Pawar's role in opposition to Raj Thackeray's Ayodhya visit

Lucknow: A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader on Tuesday tweeted a photograph of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Singh at an event and claimed they had formed an alliance against Raj Thackeray. Notably, Raj Thackeray has been facing stiff opposition from Uttar Pradesh BJP MP Singh, who has warned that the MNS chief will not be allowed to enter Ayodhya till he tendered a public apology for “humiliating” north Indians in the past.

Thackeray on Sunday said he had deferred his visit to Ayodhya in UP as there was ploy to “trap” his party workers into legal issues.

On Tuesday, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande tweeted a picture of Pawar and Singh at a wrestling event and in a cryptic post said, "... both have formed an alliance against Raj saheb." However, Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil rubbished Deshpande's claim, saying the photograph of Pawar and Singh was from a wrestling event and had nothing to do with politics. Raj Thackeray, who recently called for removal of loudspeakers atop mosques, last week announced that his visit to Ayodhya, earlier scheduled on June 5, has been put on hold for now.

He had also said that when he posted the message about deferring his Ayodhya visit, many people were happy, while some did not like it.—PTI