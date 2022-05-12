Mission Amrit Sarovar—High-level meeting held to review progress of the Mission under the chairmanship of Secretary, Rural Dev

Delhi (The Hawk): With a view to conserve water for the future, the Prime Minister launched a new Mission on Amrit Sarovar on 24th April 2022. The Mission is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as a part of celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.In total, it would lead to creation of 50,000 water bodies of a size of about an Acre or more.

This Mission has been launched with a whole of Government Approach in which 6 Ministries/Department namely Dept of Rural Development , Department of land resources, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Department of Water resources, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate changes. Also Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Application and Geo-informatics(BISAG-N)has been engaged as Technical partner for the Mission. The Mission works through the States and Districts, through refocusing of various schemes such as Mahatma Gandhi NREGS, XV Finance Commission Grants, PMKSY sub schemes such as Watershed Development Component, Har Khet Ko Pani besides States’ own schemes. It may also be mentioned that the Mission encourages mobilisation of citizen and non-govt resources for supplementing these efforts.

Secretary, Rural Development, Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha chaired a high level meeting today to review the progress of Mission Amrit Sarovar, in which Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary and Secretary , Rural Development of all States/UTs, State Nodal officer for the Mission Amrit Sarovar , DM/DC/CEOs of over 700 districts along with District Nodal officers of the Mission took part.

The Mission Amrit Sarovar is to be completed by 15th August 2023. Around 50,000 such Amrit Sarovar may be constructed in the country. Each of these Amrit Sarovar will have approx. area of 1 acre with a water holding capacity of 10,000 cubic meter.People’s participation in the Mission is the focal point. Local freedom fighter, their family members, Martyr’s family members, Padma Awardee and citizens of the local area wherein an Amrit Sarovar is to be constructed, will be engaged at all stages. On every 15th August, National Flag hoisting will be organised on every Amrit Sarovar site .

Secretary requested all the States to ensure the completion of All Amrit Sarovar in a planned manner .He further emphasised the use of technology at every stage of the execution.States were requested to form the water structure user’sassociation and impart required training for better development of the Amrit Sarovars. Technical and other concerns of the States were addressed. Overall, the States/UTs given very positive response to the Mission.So far, 12,241 sites are finalised for construction of Amrit Sarovarsby States/Districts, out of which works has started on 4,856Amrit Sarovars.