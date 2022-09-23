Missing Delhi man found dead in UP's Hapur

New Delhi: A 28-year-old man, who went missing in the national capital along with his two-wheeler, was found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, police said on Friday.



Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Ashok Nagar, Delhi, went missing and a report was lodged at Hari Nagar police station by his father on September 16.



A day later, Delhi Police received information from Garhmukteshwar police station in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh that a scooty of the deceased was found abandoned near a canal there after which a constable from Delhi left for Hapur.



"While he was on the way to Garhmukteshwar along with Charanjeet Singh (father of missing person), Charanjeet Singh received a call from Simbhaoli police station regarding a body in a canal in Simbhaoli, Hapur," Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.



As they reached Simbhaoli police station Hapur, they were informed that the body had been shifted to the mortuary of Hapur District Hospital. Later, the body was identified by his father. The post-mortem was conducted on September 18 at District Hospital, Hapur after which the body was handed over to his father. "



A detailed report from UP police is yet to be obtained," the senior official added.

—IANS