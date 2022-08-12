Ministry Of DoNER Official’s Visit To Guwahati To Promote ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’

New Delhi (The Hawk): Shri Suresh Kumar S., Joint Secretary & Statistical Adviser, MDoNER is on a two day official tour to Guwahati/Shillong to promote ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign and meet officials from North Eastern Council and NEDFi to review status of North East Projects. During his visit, a Bike Rally was flagged off to promote ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Shri Suresh along with Shri P.V.S.L.N Murty, CMD, NEDFi & key officials chaired a review of North East projects at NEDFi headquarters in Guwahati.

Special programmes are being organized to promote ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign which includes a NEDFi Craft Carnival at NEDFi House till 15th August 2022. Shri Suresh along with Shri Murty visited the carnival. The Carnival is showcasing indigenous products of Artisans & Entrepreneurs. Free COVID-19 Vaccination Camp was also organized for citizens.