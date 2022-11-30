Mephedrone, raw materials valued Rs. 478 billion, and five people are held by Gujarat ATS

Ahmedabad (The Hawk): In the village of Sindhrot in the Vadodara district, the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) team conducted a raid and seized Mephedrone and raw materials valued at Rs 478 crore, an official said on Wednesday.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) staff has attested to the raw materials' and medications' purity.

Sunil Joshi, the superintendent of the ATS, told the reporters that on the basis of specific intelligence, a raid was conducted on Tuesday night in the village of Sindhrot, where a small unit had been set up under the guise of a stable and had been producing mephedrone for the previous month.

Mephedrone weighing 63 kilogrammes and raw materials weighing 80 kilogrammes, with a combined market value of Rs. 478 crore, have been seized by police. While two others—named by them—were later taken into custody, three persons were apprehended at the scene.

They were all detained in accordance with the NDPS act and have been named as Saumil Pathak, Sailesh Kataria, Vinod Nijama, Safi Alias Jagi Miskan Diwan, and Bharat Chavda.

Previous arrests include Saumil by the Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell, Bharat Chavda for stealing chemicals by the Vadodara Police, and Safi alias Jagi Miskan for murder, attempted murder, and even under the NDPS Act.

(Inputs from Agencies)