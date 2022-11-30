Mehbooba withdraws her appeal before Delhi High Court against the PMLA provision

New Delhi (The Hawk): In light of the Supreme Court's most recent decision regarding the anti-money laundering statute, Mehbooba Mufti withdrew her appeal against the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) from the Delhi High Court on Wednesday.

Mufti is a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and the president of the People's Democratic Party.

The petition was dismissed by a division bench consisting of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad.

Mufti had challenged Section 50 of the PMLA, stating that the state had been antagonistic toward her, her acquaintances, and her family friends who had all been summoned after her release from detention following the formal abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution. She had protested that "their personal gadgets were seized in the course."

According to Mufti, she was not told if she was being called as a witness or an accused, why she was being called, or what the scheduled offence under the PMLA was that led to the proceedings for which summons had been issued to me.

She was not under investigation nor was she accused of any of the planned offences listed in the PMLA, according to Mufti.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court was also debating a number of petitions that contested various PMLA clauses.

(Inputs from Agencies)