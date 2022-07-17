Meeting Of Govt With Floor Leaders Of Political Parties Held

New Delhi (The Hawk): A meeting of the Government with Floor Leaders of all parties was held here today, a day before the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, 2022. In his opening address, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Pralhad Joshi informed that the Monsoon Session of Parliament, 2022 will commence on Monday, the 18th July, 2022 and subject to exigencies of Government Business, the session may conclude on Friday, the 12th August, 2022. The Session will provide a total of 18 sittings spread over a period of 26 days. He also informed that for this session, tentatively 32 legislative items have been identified for being taken up out of which 14 items have already been finalized.

The Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said that the Government is always ready to discuss on the floor of the House, any issue as permitted under Rules of Procedure by respective Presiding Officers. He also requested all party leaders for active cooperation and support for the smooth functioning of the two Houses of Parliament. The meeting was also attended by Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal, who is also Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs & Ministry of Culture Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs & Ministry of External Affairs Shri V. Muraleedharan.

Addressing the meeting, after listening to the points raised by the leaders of all parties attending, Shri Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Defence, thanked leaders for their active and effective participation in the meeting and also expressed his appreciation that the discussion had been very healthy and that important issues had been flagged. He also stated that necessary efforts will be made by the Government to discuss the matters of urgent public importance besides the usual legislative business in Parliament.

Thirty five parties which were present in the meeting, besides the BJP, were INC, DMK, AITC, YSRCP, SS, JD(U), BJD, BSP, TRS, LJSP, NCP, SP, CPI(M), IUML, TDP, Apna Dal, CPI, NPF, SAD, RLD, AAP, AJSU, AIADMK, KC(M), MNF, NDPP, RSP, VCK, RPI(A), RJD, NPP, MDMK, UPP(L), AGP and RLP.