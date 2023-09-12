Mauritius PM Jugnauth, His Wife Offer Prayers At Kashi Vishwanath Temple In Varanasi

Varanasi: Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Monday offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, a day after the conclusion of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

After attending the two-day G20 summit, Jugnauth reached Varanasi with his wife, Kobita Rambanee, on Monday morning.

They were given a warm welcome there, and were later taken to Dashashwamedh Ghat and where they offered prayers.

Later in the evening, Mauritius PM and his wife reached Kashi Vishwanath temple. In the temple, they participated in special pooja and aarti.

During their visit to the temple, they were welcomed by the Chief Executive Officer of the temple, Sunil Kumar Verma, and the trustee of the temple, Brij Bhushan Ojha with garland, scarf, prasad and memento.

During this time, Additional Chief Executive Officer of the temple, Nikhilesh Kumar Mishra, SDM, Shambhu Sharan and a large number of officials and devotees were present.

Earlier on Thursday, Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth arrived in New Delhi for the G20 Summit, and held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi during the discussion reiterated India's commitment to furthering the voice of the Global South.

During the meeting on Friday, the Mauritius Prime Minister highlighted India’s support seen in all sectors of the Mauritian economy and said that New Delhi was the first to sign an agreement with Port Louis.

On Mauritius-India trade relations, PM Jugnauth said, "India has signed first agreement with the first country in Africa with Mauritius. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is another testimony of the consideration that India has for Mauritius. This has now opened up new avenues for trade between the two countries...It is beneficial to both countries..."

Meanwhile, in 2023, India, and Mauritius celebrated 75 years of diplomatic relations. “I think in itself, it is a milestone that needs to be celebrated and also a testimony of how this relationship has been strengthening throughout the years so that we have reached a situation today where I can say that never before has this relationship reached such heights,” Jugnauth said.

The Mauritian PM then went ahead to thank the Indian government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the country’s consistent support in Mauritius’s fight for decolonisation.

The Mauritius Prime Minister on Friday congratulated PM Modi on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and looked forward to further cooperation between the two sides in the space sector, the Ministry of the External Affairs said in an official release.

Prime Minister Jugnauth thanked PM Modi for the special invitation extended to Mauritius to participate in the G20 format as a ‘Guest Country’.

Mauritius' active engagement in the G20 Working Groups and Ministerial Meetings under India's G20 Presidency. was appreciated by PM Modi.

During his stay in India, he also went to Raj Ghat in New Delhi and paid homage to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi in the national capital on Sunday.

—ANI